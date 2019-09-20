Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Moreau G. "Poe" Stoker. View Sign Service Information Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee 400 North Parrott Avenue Okeechobee , FL 34972 (863)-763-1994 Send Flowers Obituary

Sebring - Poe was born Feb. 10, 1939 in Maryland to Fred and Mildred Bucholzz. He passed peacefully in his sleep at Kenilworth in Sebring, Fla. on Sept. 12, 2019. He was a resident of Okeechobee, Fla. for 38 years.

He was met in Heaven by his parents; his brother, Buck; his wife, Dianne; his grandson, Carson Williams; and granddaughter, Remi-Lou Durrance.

He proudly served our country as an MP in the US Army. He chose to marry and love Dianne and her five children, Pam Williams (David), Mike Stokes (Diane), Danny Stokes, Tommy Stokes, and Shannon Stokes Shurley (Judd) for 46 years. Along the way he helped raise and love many more. He made a living as a painter but found much happiness in family, family trips, card games at home, collecting all things memorable, golf, dry dry jokes, and playing poker. He played a huge part and found so much joy in raising his grandchildren, Preston Stokes (Lainey), Cody Williams, Channing Hickman (Jason), Blake Godwin (Tricia), Carson Williams, Tommy Stokes (Tiffany), Raybon Durrance, Payton Stokes, Rooster Durrance, Stormy Stokes, Bailie Shurley, and Remi-Lou Durrance. He is also survived by his great- grandchildren, Reston, Stetson, Rainey, Taityn, Teagan, Ryker and Walker Carson. He had many friends who will truly miss him ........dry wit and all.

He was a good man. He was the Dad that he didn't have to be. He will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life is being planned in the near future.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.





Sebring - Poe was born Feb. 10, 1939 in Maryland to Fred and Mildred Bucholzz. He passed peacefully in his sleep at Kenilworth in Sebring, Fla. on Sept. 12, 2019. He was a resident of Okeechobee, Fla. for 38 years.He was met in Heaven by his parents; his brother, Buck; his wife, Dianne; his grandson, Carson Williams; and granddaughter, Remi-Lou Durrance.He proudly served our country as an MP in the US Army. He chose to marry and love Dianne and her five children, Pam Williams (David), Mike Stokes (Diane), Danny Stokes, Tommy Stokes, and Shannon Stokes Shurley (Judd) for 46 years. Along the way he helped raise and love many more. He made a living as a painter but found much happiness in family, family trips, card games at home, collecting all things memorable, golf, dry dry jokes, and playing poker. He played a huge part and found so much joy in raising his grandchildren, Preston Stokes (Lainey), Cody Williams, Channing Hickman (Jason), Blake Godwin (Tricia), Carson Williams, Tommy Stokes (Tiffany), Raybon Durrance, Payton Stokes, Rooster Durrance, Stormy Stokes, Bailie Shurley, and Remi-Lou Durrance. He is also survived by his great- grandchildren, Reston, Stetson, Rainey, Taityn, Teagan, Ryker and Walker Carson. He had many friends who will truly miss him ........dry wit and all.He was a good man. He was the Dad that he didn't have to be. He will be dearly missed.A celebration of life is being planned in the near future.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972. Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close