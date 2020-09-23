Morgan C. Beecher Jr.
(Junior), 81
OKEECHOBEE - Morgan C. Beecher Jr. (Junior) passed away on September 18, 2020. He was born in Reidsville, Georgia to Carl and Clara Mae Beecher.
Morgan was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Clara Mae Beecher; his son, David Wayne Beecher; and his siblings, Faye Hart, Charles Beecher and Wilmer Beecher.
He leaves behind his children, Carl Beecher, Michelle (William) Roberson and Deidre K. Beecher; grandchildren, John (Annaliese) Terminello and Danielle Nuno; great grandchildren, Jaden Nuno and John Prince Stelzer Terminello; siblings, Loretta Lynn, Melba (Vernon) Kennedy and Waldon Beecher; and extended family members, Lisa de Rojas and Javier Nuno.
In addition, Morgan leaves behind his friends and neighbors of Okeechobee, many who have been supportive through their various acts of kindness.
Retired from the State of Florida, Department of Corrections, Morgan enjoyed his time and cherished memories of his pets Brownie and Lady and he enjoyed the lake (Lake Okeechobee) - fishing and just being at the lake.
Due to COVID 19 precautions, no services will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions in Morgan's name can be made to: Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997
