Nancy Jo Widdows
1956 - 2020
Okeechobee â€" Nancy Jo Widdows died May 26, 2020. She was born April 28, 1956 in Brookville, Pennsylvania to Harry and Velma (Sarko) Irvin. A devoted homemaker, she took great pride in giving her all to her husband, children, and grandchildren. In her earlier years she loved sewing. She was a resident of Okeechobee for 35 years.
Mrs. Widdows is survived by her husband of 43 years, Wayne Widdows; sons, Michael Widdows (Laurali) and Troy Widdows; daughters, Heather Pearsall and Angela Widdows, all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Dylan, Kyla, Brooke, Wyatt, Jonathan, Bridgette, Michael, and Grayson; brother, Harry Irvin, of Pennsylvania; and sisters, Sandy Brubaker and Donna Byers, both of Pennsylvania.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.


Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 3, 2020.
May 31, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
