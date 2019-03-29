Okeechobee - Nancy Marie Stanford died March 25, 2019. She was born Feb. 18, 1939 in Athens, Ala. to the late Webb and Ruth (McKiney) Glanton. A resident of Okeechobee for nine months, formerly of West Palm Beach, she was a lifetime member of Grace Fellowship in West Palm Beach.
Mrs. Stanford was preceded in death by her husband, John Stanford; parents; daughter, Debbie Pacetti; granddaughter, Tiffany Hodge; and sisters, Faye Allen and Peggy McKiney.
She is survived by her sons, Randall Stanford (Samantha) and John Stanford (Susie), all of Okeechobee; daughter, Joann Alleiner, of Hollywood; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, David Glanton (Alice); and sisters, Barbara Smith (Charles) and Betty Coffman (Milton), all of Alabama.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 29, 2019