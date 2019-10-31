Nathan Robert Snow went to his Heavenly Home on Oct. 24, 2019 at 10:10 PM.

A lifelong LaBelle resident, Nate was an intellectual and a goofball. He questioned everything and did his best to find answers. He both played and wrote music, read and wrote stories, and loved to retell his stories to me in the voice of a circa 1800 hundreds British world traveler. Many conversations with his family consisted of nothing more than quotes from often watched movies. From a very young age he could not only read, but could out play his big brother's friends at video games. Nathan's friends were like family to him and he loved us all. Not many knew him or understood him. Depression and other life woes kept him apart from most everyone. They missed knowing an amazing man-child. Even though he knew his time was short, while we were at Hope Hospice he asked me, "Why are you paying so much attention to me all of a sudden?" I answered," You've never seen snow but it is beautiful. We should stop to appreciate that beauty before it melts away. You are my red bearded Snowman. I want to soak in all of your beauty that I can before you melt away." He seemed to appreciate that thought. He will forever be in our hearts.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel L. Snow Sr. and is survived by his mother, Carol Hedges Moore (Jerry); and brother, Daniel L. Snow Jr.

