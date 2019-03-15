Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Myron Gunsalus. View Sign

Okeechobee - Neil Myron Gunsalus, Sr., died March 12, 2019, with family around him. He was born Sept. 30, 1933, in Goshen, N.Y. to Myron and Florence (Slater) Gunsalus. He served as pastor for eight Florida United Methodist churches spanning 41 years; including First United Methodist Church of Okeechobee until his retirement in 2001.

He was a member of Kiwanis and enjoyed antiques and restoring and refinishing furniture. His major passions were family and serving the Lord. He had a compassion for every soul.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Gunsalus; son, Neil Myron (Beth) Gunsalus, Jr. of Kansas City, Kan.; daughter, Lydia Hall of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Neil Myron (Cindi) Gunsalus III, Catherine Gunsalus, Rebekah Hall, Sarah Hall, Andrew Slater Hall, Gabriel Alred Hall and AnnaGrace Hall; and a sister, Jean Harris of Arizona.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





400 North Parrott Avenue

Okeechobee , FL 34972

