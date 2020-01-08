Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neile F. Foreman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OKEECHOBEE - Neile F. Foreman, a long time Okeechobee resident passed away after a short illness. (March 24 1941-Dec. 20, 2019).

She was born in Jamestown, N.Y. Residing there until 1985, she then took her two daughters and relocated to Florida. Prior to relocating, she attended Jamestown High School and then Jamestown Community College. She worked at AVM corporation and did bookkeeping in her early career. In Florida she worked at Lincoln Mercury in WPB, where she met her future husband Richard Foreman.

She loved good food and socializing. They attended many car events and shows, sporting Dick's Beautiful Yellow & Black 1972 Convertible Mustang, prior to his death in 2016. She enjoyed going to her luncheons with the ladies. Especially with the RedHat society. She was a loyal member of the Moose, doing the taxes for many of the elderly in Okeechobee for years. She loved her dogs Tuffy & Pepper, and her precocious cat Daphne. Her interests included reading, word puzzles, bingo, and of course her dogs.

She is survived by her eldest son, Merrill S. Green, Idaho Falls (Annette); youngest son, Darryll A. Green, Winter Haven, FLa. (Mary); oldest daughter, Christine Parra; her grandchildren, Noah Dean Parra, Shaina Christine Parra, Gabriel Green, and Paige Mathieu.

Special recognition to Friends/Family members, Robert Brehmer (Sue), Sandy Hoffman, and Diana Saum, she loved you all dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Foreman; her middle son, Wayde A. Green; and her youngest daughter, Lauri Ann (Walsh) Mathieu.

A memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial gifts in Neile's memory can be made to the Okeechobee Veterinary Hospital or Trail of Hope in Okeechobee.



