Nelda Williams Carter, 61
Moore Haven - Nelda Williams Carter died October 7, 2020. She was born June 4, 1959 in Sarasota to Henry and Barbara (Rice) Williams. A devoted homemaker, she enjoyed crocheting, cooking, watching Food Network, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Ms. Carter was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lindagayle.
She is survived by her son, Jessie Carter (Melissa); daughters, Michelle Deen (Darius) and Barbara Carter, all of Moore Haven; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; brother, Billy Williams, of Alabama; and sister, Kay Joyner, of North Carolina.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.