CLEWISTON - Nell L. Hooks passed away Sept. 14, 2019 in Clewiston.
She was born Sep. 10, 1926 in Madison, Fla., to the late James Daniel and the late Mary Louise (Brown) Latham. She was a member of Saint Martin's Episcopal Church in Clewiston for many years.
Survivors include daughter, JoNell Biuso and her husband Dr. Joseph Biuso of Ocala, Fla.; son, Ronald Hooks of Canton, Ga.; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; brothers, Hunter Latham and Homer Latham.
Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Audie Hooks; son, Donald Hooks.
Celebration of Nell's life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Saint Martin's Episcopal Church, Clewiston. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Interment will be in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clewiston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to either Hope Hospice or St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
Celebration arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 18, 2019