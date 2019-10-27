Okeechobee - Nellie Lynn Summerford died Oct. 25, 2019. She was born Feb. 15, 2011 in Vero Beach, Fla. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she loved music, Sponge Bob, the color purple, and most of all, her brothers.
Nellie was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Patricia Cantrell.
She is survived by her mother, Lisa Watts (Tommy Hoover); father, Jason Summerford; brothers, Levi Summerford and Logan Summerford; paternal grandparents, Leslie and Annette Summerford; maternal grandparents, Sharon Watts and Ray Watts; and her BFF, Vivian Biggie and Hayden Biggie.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. The family asks that attendees wear purple to honor Nellie.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 27, 2019