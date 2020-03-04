Okeechobee - Neva Carmen Cosgrave died Feb. 21, 2020. She was born Sept. 18, 1954 in Zolfo Springs. A resident of Okeechobee for 25 years, she was a legal secretary for Conley & Conley, PA. She loved to garden, cook, and loved the ocean.
Ms. Cosgrave was preceded in death by her mother, Lottie Tindell; and her brother, Clifford Tindell.
She is survived by her daughters, Christy Kackley and Casey Stoltz; grandchildren, Malachi Stoltz, Micailynn Stoltz, Ciara Kackley, and Tristen Kackley; brother, Moe Tindell; and sister, Roxanne Luster.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Crewsville Cemetery, 8251 Crewsville Road, Zolfo Springs, FL 33890.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, FL 34973.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 4, 2020