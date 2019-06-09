Okeechobee - Noble Lee Sweazey died June 6, 2019. He was born Feb. 12, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. A resident of Okeechobee since 2010, he enjoyed air boating and model cars. He was a member of the Okeechobee Airboat Association.
Mr. Sweazey is survived by his sons, Matthew Sweazey (Rhonda), as well as two grandsons, Ryan and Spencer, of Georgia, and Jake Sweazey, of Ft. Lauderdale; daughter, Katie Sweazey, of Ft. Lauderdale; and sister, Bonnie Sweazey Kimsey (Lex), of Okeechobee.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 9, 2019