Okeechobee - Nora Frausto Juarez died Nov. 28, 2019. She was born Oct. 6, 1936 in LaFeria, Texas. A resident of Okeechobee since 1960, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, dancing, playing the slots at the casino, and especially time with her children, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Mrs. Juarez was preceded in death by her daughter, Josephine Juarez Garcia.
She is survived by her sons, Rodolfo Juarez, Jr. (Peggy), Epifanio F. Juarez (Rosie), Juan F. Juarez, all of Okeechobee, and Benito Juarez, of Tallahassee; daughters, Lola Juarez (Alfredo Aleman), of Zephyrhills, and Eva M. Cain (Ricardo Bazan), of Okeechobee; twenty-two grandchildren; thirty-six great grandchildren; sisters, Maria Nieves, of Okeechobee, and Olga Fuentes, of Texas; and close cousin, Magdalena Olivares, of Texas.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 4, 2019