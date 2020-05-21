Norman Francis Lancaster
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Francis Lancaster passed away at his home on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Norman was born January 12, 1945 to Charles and Susan Addine Lancaster.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas Lancaster (Frieda); his sister, Virginia Dail; a son, Mike Cox (Laurie); a daughter, Michelle McNatt (Chris); and daughter, Louvella Yates (Bobby); 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Susan Addine Lancaster (Stokes); his loving wife, Janice Todd Lancaster; daughter, Glenda Young (Rick); two sisters, Lois Dail and Joyce Shoults; and one brother, Bernard Lancaster.
Norman served in the Army and was stationed in Germany, but other than that he never wandered far from home.
A Celebration of his life was held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Felda.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
863-675-2125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved