Norman Francis Lancaster passed away at his home on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Norman was born January 12, 1945 to Charles and Susan Addine Lancaster.

He is survived by his brother, Thomas Lancaster (Frieda); his sister, Virginia Dail; a son, Mike Cox (Laurie); a daughter, Michelle McNatt (Chris); and daughter, Louvella Yates (Bobby); 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Susan Addine Lancaster (Stokes); his loving wife, Janice Todd Lancaster; daughter, Glenda Young (Rick); two sisters, Lois Dail and Joyce Shoults; and one brother, Bernard Lancaster.

Norman served in the Army and was stationed in Germany, but other than that he never wandered far from home.

A Celebration of his life was held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Felda.

