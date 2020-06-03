Norman Henry Hawk
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Okeechobee â€" Norman Henry Hawk died May 29, 2020. He was born Sept. 24, 1951 in Fort Pierce to Henry and Agnes (Fratus) Hawk. A resident of Okeechobee most of his life, he was a member of the original Abundant Blessing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was faithfully religious.
Mr. Hawk was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; sisters, Mary and Margaret; brothers, Richard, Wallace, and Albert; nephew, Kess Bulger; and stepfather, Earl Snyder.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Hawk (Heather), of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Kara, Zane, Kade, and Delylah; and brothers, Dwight (Tina) and Bernie (Fern).
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved