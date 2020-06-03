Okeechobee â€" Norman Henry Hawk died May 29, 2020. He was born Sept. 24, 1951 in Fort Pierce to Henry and Agnes (Fratus) Hawk. A resident of Okeechobee most of his life, he was a member of the original Abundant Blessing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was faithfully religious.
Mr. Hawk was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; sisters, Mary and Margaret; brothers, Richard, Wallace, and Albert; nephew, Kess Bulger; and stepfather, Earl Snyder.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Hawk (Heather), of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Kara, Zane, Kade, and Delylah; and brothers, Dwight (Tina) and Bernie (Fern).
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Mr. Hawk was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; sisters, Mary and Margaret; brothers, Richard, Wallace, and Albert; nephew, Kess Bulger; and stepfather, Earl Snyder.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Hawk (Heather), of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Kara, Zane, Kade, and Delylah; and brothers, Dwight (Tina) and Bernie (Fern).
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 3, 2020.