Okeechobee - Ocean "Tater" McCay Tyner died April 12, 2019. He was born Dec. 4, 1993 in Avon Park to Durwan and Lisa Tyner. A resident of Okeechobee most of his life, he enjoyed everything military related. He had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. He liked caring for his bearded dragons, music, and art.

Mr. Tyner was preceded in death by his cousin, Michael Coker; great grandparents, Rita and Dowe Tyner; and great uncle, Dellon Tyner.

He is survived by his parents, Durwan Tyner (Anita) and Lisa Tyner; grandparents, Durwan and Pat Tyner, and Billy and Carleen Ray, all of Okeechobee; uncle, Rooter Tyner (Amanda); aunt, Cindy Pearce (Jason) and aunt, Teresa McCloskey; great uncle and aunt, Gary and Dorinda Mixon; aunt, Sharon Tyner; cousins, John Pearce, Josie Pearce, Dylan McCloskey, and Dustin McCloskey; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Basinger Cemetery.

