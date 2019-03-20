Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Odist Sapp. View Sign

Okeechobee - Odist Sapp died March 15, 2019. He was born Aug. 11, 1933 in Decatur County, Attapulgus, Georgia to David Sapp and Mary Milton Sapp. He committed his life to the Lord at an early age and became a member of the Smith Grove M.B. Church.

After serving several years in the U.S. Army, Odist moved to the central part of Florida and then deeper south to Okeechobee. On Feb. 28, 1973, Odist and Bernice McClain were united in Holy Matrimony.

Odist worked with Edward Boree Inc., as a crew leader in and around Okeechobee County. He continued in the Lord and while in Okeechobee he attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where he also served.

Mr. Sapp was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Milton Sapp; father, David Sapp; and fourteen siblings, Viola Sapp Marshal, Willie Lee Sapp, Everlean Sapp McElvy, Mutter F. Sapp, Mary M. Sapp, David Sapp, Jr., Marie Sapp Clemons, Rosa Lee Sapp Robinson Fluit, Katie Mae Sapp, Ulysses Sapp, Carol V. Sapp Andrews, Katherine Sapp Cooper, and Joe Louis Sapp.

He leaves to mourn his loss, cherish his memories, celebrate his accomplishments, and continue his legacy: his beloved wife, Bernice McClain Sapp; loving children, Loraine Sapp, of Okeechobee, Derrick Hollis-Sapp, of Okeechobee, and Mary Sapp-Birts (Frank), of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Amber Sapp, Christopher Sapp (Kayla), Tyler Crenshaw, Brandi Crenshaw, Jasmine Sapp, Sache Taylor (Kyle), Brenon Brooks, Aleyana Birts; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Katlyn, Noelle, Noah, Sage, Cameron, Savannah, and Croy. He will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, surrogate children, and devoted friends.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Smith Grove Cemetery in Attapulgus, Georgia.

