Okeechobee - Olga G. Lara died Jan. 22, 2020. She was born May 17, 1945 in Plainview, Texas to Valentine Garza and Hortencia Salvador. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed dancing, music, cooking, spending time with her grandchildren, and good times with her family.
Mrs. Lara was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; sisters; and grandson, Anthony Michael Lara.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Martin C. Lara; sons, Martin Lara (Andrea) and Geronimo Lara; grandchildren, Vanessa (Cruz), Anthony, Tiffany (Shane), Victoria, Valerie (Marcos), Joseph, Alexis (Abimael), Alex (Mandy), Alena, and Arianna; great grandchildren, Natalia, Emilio, Joel, Yazmin, Ariana, Ali, Sergio, Isaiah, Alejandro, Nicholas, Liam, Maro Jr., Gabriel, Genesis, Giselle, Giovani, Alexa, Ezekiel, and Paris; brother, Valentine Garza; and sisters, Juanita Solis and Alena Garza.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 26, 2020