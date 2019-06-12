Okeechobee - Olivia Vega died June 8, 2019. She was born Sept. 26, 1940 in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico to Benito Anguiano and Santos Casas. A resident of Okeechobee since 1985, she enjoyed sewing, caring for her plants, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Vega was preceded in death by her husband, Domingo Vega, Sr.; and her daughter, Isabel Vega.
She is survived by her son, Domingo Vega, Jr. (Dora), of Mexico; daughters, Rosalinda Rios (Raul), of Texas, Dora Vega (Mario), of Texas, Anna Vega (Rosendo Cabrera), Maria Raya (Jose), and Maribel Gonzalez (Cipriano), all of Okeechobee; thirteen grandchildren; seven sisters; and beloved niece, Candida Garcia, of Winter Garden.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until Rosary at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 12, 2019