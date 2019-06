Okeechobee - Olivia Vega died June 8, 2019. She was born Sept. 26, 1940 in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico to Benito Anguiano and Santos Casas. A resident of Okeechobee since 1985, she enjoyed sewing, caring for her plants, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.Mrs. Vega was preceded in death by her husband, Domingo Vega, Sr.; and her daughter, Isabel Vega.She is survived by her son, Domingo Vega, Jr. (Dora), of Mexico; daughters, Rosalinda Rios (Raul), of Texas, Dora Vega (Mario), of Texas, Anna Vega (Rosendo Cabrera), Maria Raya (Jose), and Maribel Gonzalez (Cipriano), all of Okeechobee; thirteen grandchildren; seven sisters; and beloved niece, Candida Garcia, of Winter Garden.Visitation will be 4 p.m. until Rosary at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.