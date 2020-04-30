Born: April 15. 1925, San Nazario, Vicenza, Italy
First Profession: Sept. 4, 1943, Crespano Del Grappo, Treviso, Italy
Perpetual Profession: Aug. 9, 1946, Bassano Del Grappo, Vicenza, Italy
Ordained: June 18, 1950, Piacenza, Italy
Died: April 23, 2020, Providence, Rhode Island, USA
Fr. Mario Benacchio (95) died on April 23, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. He was a Scalabrinian Missionary.
Born in Italy, after studying in Rome and in Piacenza to complete his philosophical and theological training, in 1950, he was assigned to the missions of southern Brazil, where he served in various positions and missions until 1986, when he was called to the missions of Venezuela. There he served for eight years caring for Brazilian and Spanish speaking migrants. In 1994, he was invited to southern Florida, and was appointed pastor in Clewiston and then moved to Southwest Florida to assist the many Brazilian immigrants in the lmmokalee and Fort Myers area.
In 2018 he retired to Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown, RI. A private Requiem Mass was offered for him at St. Bartholomew's Church in Providence on April 27 and burial was in St. Ann's Cemetery in Cranston, RI in the Scalabrinian community plot.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 30, 2020