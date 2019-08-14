Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ories Lee Douglas. View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 438 E. Sugarland Hwy. Clewiston , FL 33440-3126 (863)-983-9411 Send Flowers Obituary



He joined the Merchant Marines while still a teenager and served in the U.S. Naval Reserve until his discharge on Nov. 28, 1945. He worked as a civilian three years for the Federal Land and Claims Commission in the U.S. territory of Guam. He worked 31 years for the Federal Government as a surveyor. In 1974 he moved to Moore Haven where he worked for the U.S.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Moore Haven and was active in many community activities, including making many appearances with his wife Virginia as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus at Christmas. They loved to travel throughout the United States, often with friends and relatives as travel companions.

He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge for more than 67 years and was a member of Moore Haven Lodge #61, F&AM, Scottish Rite-32nd degree, Grotto, and the Order of Eastern Star.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marietta Pride and Grace McBride; and son, Ories L. (Bob) Douglas Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Virginia; two daughters, Diane C. Gasque of Evansville, Ind., and Donna Mueller of Henderson, Nev.; stepson, Kerry Faunce of Gainesville, Fla.; granddaughters, Christa Escoto of Henderson, Nev., Stephanie Faunce of Fort Pierce, Fla., Shannon M. Gasque of Evansville, Brandy Murphy of Las Vegas, Nev., and Brenda Schneider of Susanville, Calif.; grandsons, Danny Douglas of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jeff Douglas of Coeu d' Alene, Idaho, Keith Douglas of Kingman, Ariz., Chris L. Gasque of Evansville, and Timothy

A service will be held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Moore Haven, 300 Avenue L. Interment will follow the service at Ortona Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Moore Haven.

Akin-Davis Funeral Home, 438 E. Sugarland Hwy. Clewiston, Fla. is in charge of arrangements.



