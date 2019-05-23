LABELLE - Oscar L. Langford, Jr. went to be with the Lord, May 16, 2019.
He was born May 6, 1926 in Venus, Fla., to the late Oscar L. Langford, Sr. and the late Gladys (Goggin) Langford.
Oscar served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1945, serving on a destroyer patrolling the Pacific waters during World War II. After Oscar was discharged in 1945 he returned home to Lakeport, and in 1948 he moved with his family to LaBelle. Oscar had various jobs building roads, spreader box operator and in the 1950's he purchased ice from Whisnant Ice Co in Immokalee and distributed it in LaBelle. In 1953 he went to work for Blitz Wegman's LaBelle Ford. In 1956 he went into business for himself, in 1962 he got his first new car franchise Jeep, in 1964 he got the Chrysler franchise and then purchased the Ford dealership from Mr. Wegman in 1975 and renamed it Langford Ford.
Oscar was involved with the community, he helped start the LaBelle Quarterback Club and the Rotary Club. He was a member of the Lions Club, American Legion and VFW. Oscar also was a member of the LaBelle City Commission in the 70's. He also served the community in other ways as a volunteer firefighter, Justice of the Peace and a constable.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tracy Joan (Barber) Langford; two sons, Paul Langford and Patrick Langford (Rhonda); and daughter, Tracy Burley; brother, David Langford (Donna); and sister, Audrey Langford; grandchildren, Tracy Miller (Jeremiah), Jada Fleming (Matthew), Lori Perkins (Vince); eight great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeraldine Thomas.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of LaBelle, LaBelle. Interment was Monday, May 20, 2019 in Venus Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Oscar to the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches, Inc., P.O. Box 2000, Boys Ranch, FL 32064 or at www.youthranches.org.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 23, 2019