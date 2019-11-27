Okeechobee - Pamela F. Perry died Nov. 22, 2019, at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla.
Born in Cynthiana, Ky., May 10, 1957, to Johnny and Patsy (Davis) Tucker, Pam had been a resident of Okeechobee since 1967.
As a homemaker she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, painting and various crafts.
Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Buster Perry; and son, Russell Perry.
She is survived by daughters, Janet and Tracy Perry, both of Okeechobee; six grandchildren, Marshall, Joshlyn, Evan, Kaylie, Tamara and Chad; two great-grandchildren, Maddison and Reagan; a brother, Eugene (Clara) Benson of Calif.; sister-in-law, Susie (Dickie) Wilson of Moore Haven; and a brother-in-law, Pete (Marilyn) Perry of Texas.
Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 27, 2019