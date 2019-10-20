Okeechobee - Pamela Reilly Chesley died Oct. 7, 2019. She was born Dec. 28, 1949 in Bradford, Pa. to Frances Xavier Reilly and Josephine (Franklin) Reilly. A resident of Okeechobee for 30 years, she was a member of the Church of Our Saviour. She was involved in her church vestry, gardening, and exercising. She loved her family and was a devoted wife and mother.
Mrs. Chesley was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Michael Reilly and Thomas Reilly; and her husband, Chris Chesley.
She is survived by her daughter, Cassandra Rae Chesley, of Okeechobee; and numerous aunts and cousins.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Church of Our Saviour.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 20, 2019