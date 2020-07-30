1/
Patricia Ann Connolly
1943 - 2020
Patricia Ann Connolly, 77
LABELLE - Patricia Ann Connolly passed away after a lengthy illness on July 20, 2020 at Lehigh Regional Medical Center.
Patty was born on March 8, 1943 in Miami, FLorida to Joseph and Dorothy Goodwin. She retired from Hendry County Schools in 2014.
Patty is survived by her husband, Matthew Connolly of LaBelle; her children, Gena (Scott) Schreiber of Lenoir, N.C.,, Tommy Nipper-Guy (Mitchell Nipper) of Flat Rock, N.C., Tina (Mitchell ) Wills of LaBelle and Michael Guy of LaBelle; grandsons, Eric Wills, Christopher Wills and Brett Schreiber; granddaughters, Corie Schreiber, Brianna Guy and Stormi Guy; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (Calvin) Willis, Bonnie (Jimmy) Keen and Christian (Steve) Zipperer. Patty was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Suzanne (Lee) Cross.
A memorial service was held Friday, July 24th at Christ Central LaBelle at 11 am.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
