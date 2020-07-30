Patricia Ann Connolly, 77

LABELLE - Patricia Ann Connolly passed away after a lengthy illness on July 20, 2020 at Lehigh Regional Medical Center.

Patty was born on March 8, 1943 in Miami, FLorida to Joseph and Dorothy Goodwin. She retired from Hendry County Schools in 2014.

Patty is survived by her husband, Matthew Connolly of LaBelle; her children, Gena (Scott) Schreiber of Lenoir, N.C.,, Tommy Nipper-Guy (Mitchell Nipper) of Flat Rock, N.C., Tina (Mitchell ) Wills of LaBelle and Michael Guy of LaBelle; grandsons, Eric Wills, Christopher Wills and Brett Schreiber; granddaughters, Corie Schreiber, Brianna Guy and Stormi Guy; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (Calvin) Willis, Bonnie (Jimmy) Keen and Christian (Steve) Zipperer. Patty was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Suzanne (Lee) Cross.

A memorial service was held Friday, July 24th at Christ Central LaBelle at 11 am.







