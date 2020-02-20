Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Hashman. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM First Christian Church 138 Ford Ave Labelle , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

LABELLE - Patricia Ann Hashman passed away on Feb. 12, 2020 at 3:18 am.

She was the daughter of Tony and Martha Walantus of Thayer, Ill. She Married Robert Hashman on Feb. 23 1957. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she had a daycare in Middletown, Ill. for 15 years, was a cook at Middletown school, she was a member of the American Legion in Middletown and Labelle, Volunteered with One Blood for many years, was an active member of the First Christian Church in Labelle where she served in the nursery for 17 years.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Robert Lee Hashman of Labelle; son, Robert Richard Hashman of Lincoln, Ill.; daughter, LeAnn Hashman of Labelle; brother, Bill (Carolyn) Walantus of Labelle, Tony Walantus of Florida; she has four grandchildren, Robyn ( Mike) Bohannon of Lincoln, Ill., Jamie Hashman of Paris, Ill., Jared (Vanessa) Hashman of Labelle and Haylee Charron of Mason City, Ill.; great-grandaughter, Madison Bohannon of Lincoln, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. Patricia Was loved by everyone she met.

Services will be at First Christian Church @ 138 Ford Ave., Labelle on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m.





