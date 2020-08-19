Patricia Ann Lindesmith, 88
OKEECHOBEE - Patricia Ann Lindesmith a Life long resident of Okeechobee, and was born in Bluefield, Florida, (Momma) was called by the lord on August 12, 2020 and will be missed by her life long family and friends.
Patricia was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Okeechobee. She enjoyed traveling and knitting. Her family was the most important part of her life.
Mrs. Lindesmith is survived by her son, Gary (Sharon) Fulwider of Okeechobee; a daughter, Patricia (Greg) Close of Okeechobee, Florida; sister, Edna Crostic. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer, Melanie, Dale, Brianna, Cody and Blane. She is blessed to have seven great grandchildren; also Adored Nieces, Darla Rinehart and Bonnie Gaarder. A host of great nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lillie Hansel; her husband, Ralph Lindesmith; three sisters, and her brother; Earl Henry Hansel who is still missing in Korea. Momma was the youngest of the six children.
A Graveside service was held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1pm in Evergreen Cemetery, Okeechobee, Florida.
Arrangements are under the care of Seawinds Funeral Home, Okeechobee, Florida.
