Patricia Ann (Kisela) Rimes (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL
33935-5072
(863)-675-2125
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
View Map
Obituary
LABELLE - Patricia Ann (Kisela) Rimes passed away Oct. 20, 2019 in Lehigh Acres.
She was born July 27, 1928 in Hobart, Indiana to the late Frank and the late Esther (Anderson) Kisela. Patricia married J. L. "Jaybird" Rimes, he passed away on March 19, 2015. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister who will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Patricia leaves behind her daughter, Sandra Rimes Lee and her husband Tony of LaBelle, Florida; two grandsons, Zachary and John; three great grandchildren, Sophia, Trae and Killian; along with one brother, Phillip Kisela; one sister-in- law, Laura June Wilson; and many extended family members.
Celebration of Patricia's life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home where visitation will be one hour before service. Burial will be next to her loving husband, Jaybird in Fort Denaud Cemetery.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 24, 2019
