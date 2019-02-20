Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Okeechobee - Patricia "Cricket" Lynn Lopez died Feb. 16, 2019. She was born July 5, 1958 in West Palm Beach. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she was a devoted mother who enjoyed raising chickens. She loved teaching her ESOL children, which she enjoyed doing for 25 years.

Mrs. Lopez is survived by her husband of 18 years, Celso Lopez; daughters, Amy Fisher (John) and Niki Pena, all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Dustin, Brent, AJ, and Zander; great-grandchildren, Braylee and Lanie; brother, Donnie Jones (Angie), of Georgia; and sisters, Wanda Korte (Bud), of North Port, Darlene Docchio (Frank), of Okeechobee, and Arlene Perry, of Texas.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee FL 34973.

No services will be held.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





Okeechobee - Patricia "Cricket" Lynn Lopez died Feb. 16, 2019. She was born July 5, 1958 in West Palm Beach. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she was a devoted mother who enjoyed raising chickens. She loved teaching her ESOL children, which she enjoyed doing for 25 years.Mrs. Lopez is survived by her husband of 18 years, Celso Lopez; daughters, Amy Fisher (John) and Niki Pena, all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Dustin, Brent, AJ, and Zander; great-grandchildren, Braylee and Lanie; brother, Donnie Jones (Angie), of Georgia; and sisters, Wanda Korte (Bud), of North Port, Darlene Docchio (Frank), of Okeechobee, and Arlene Perry, of Texas.Memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee FL 34973.No services will be held.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972. Funeral Home Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee

400 North Parrott Avenue

Okeechobee , FL 34972

(863) 763-1994 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close