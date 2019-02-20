Okeechobee - Patricia "Cricket" Lynn Lopez died Feb. 16, 2019. She was born July 5, 1958 in West Palm Beach. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she was a devoted mother who enjoyed raising chickens. She loved teaching her ESOL children, which she enjoyed doing for 25 years.
Mrs. Lopez is survived by her husband of 18 years, Celso Lopez; daughters, Amy Fisher (John) and Niki Pena, all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Dustin, Brent, AJ, and Zander; great-grandchildren, Braylee and Lanie; brother, Donnie Jones (Angie), of Georgia; and sisters, Wanda Korte (Bud), of North Port, Darlene Docchio (Frank), of Okeechobee, and Arlene Perry, of Texas.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee FL 34973.
No services will be held.
