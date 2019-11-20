CLEWISTON - Patrick A Clark passed away Nov. 9, 2019 in Clewiston.
He was born Sept. 27, 1951 in Winter Haven, Florida, to the late Jack and Coley (Bowers) Clark. He worked for many years for U.S. Sugar, and then later became a truck driver. Pat was raised in Clewiston; he was a graduate of Clewiston High School class of 1969. He enjoyed bass fishing in his spare time.
Pat had three children, Bobi Jo Clark (deceased), Lisa K. Clark, and Kristopher C. Clark; he also had a sister, Sharon (Raymond) Coats; two brothers, Ray Clark (deceased) and Mike Clark (deceased). His grandchildren include, Sapphire Ortiz, Austin Adams, Ashley Adams, Kylie Clark, Kris Clark, Jr, and Caleb Baltimore; his great grandchildren are Josiah Brinkley and Terian Adams.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Clewiston Elk Lodge on Nov. 24, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. for family and friends together.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 20, 2019