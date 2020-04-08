|
Okeechobee - Paul LaTrelle Copp died March 24, 2020. He was born Jan. 12, 1925 in Phlox, Indiana to the late William Paul and Jennie (Shult) Copp. He worked as a mechanic for Mitchell Farms in Windfall, Indiana and as an industrial mechanic for Stellite in Kokomo, Indiana. He enjoyed riding his bicycle and reading.
Mr. Copp was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Martha Cook, Donald Copp, Waneta Finster, Duane Copp, and John Copp; daughter-in-law, Diane Copp; and granddaughter-in-law, Sally Copp.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Oxley) Copp, of Okeechobee, Fla.; children, Bruce Copp, of Houston, Texas, David Copp (Debbie), of Sharpsville, Ind., Glenetta Ellis (Dave), of Okeechobee, Fla., Ronda Dellinger (Kurt), of Elwood, Ind., and Rollie Copp (Melissa), of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; siblings, Alice O'Brien (John), of Lincoln, Calif., Mac Copp (Janet), of Tavares, Fla., Ronnie Ferguson (Loren), of Lincoln, Calif., and Vicki Egan (John), of San Bernardino, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor John Garner officiating.
Memorial services will also be held in Indiana in July.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakview Baptist Church, 677 SW 32nd ST, Okeechobee FL 34974.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 8, 2020
