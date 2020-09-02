Paul Raymond
Partridge, Sr., 77
Okeechobee - Paul Raymond Partridge, Sr. died August 28, 2020. He was born October 10, 1942 in Stacyville, Maine to Kenneth Hoyt Partridge and Hylah M. (Cushin) Partridge. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. A resident of Okeechobee for 20 years, he was a member of the Eagles 4509 and American Legion Post 64, having served as Commander. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and tinkering around the house.
Mr. Partridge was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Lewis and Alia Partridge; niece, Sharon Partridge; and nephew, Lewis Dean Partridge.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Miriam Partridge; children, Paul R. Partridge, II and Vi Wallace; grandchildren, Amanda Swindell (Jimmy), Tyler Wallace, Connor Wallace, and Hunter Wallace; great grandchildren, Lawson James and Lyla Kate Swindell; siblings, Carol McKeever, Randall Partridge, Kenneth R. Partridge (Vi); and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.