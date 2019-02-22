Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dr. Paul Wayne Tyson died Saturday morning at his residence in Dixie Union, Georgia. Born in Miami, Fla. He lived most of his life in Florida, in and around Okeechobee. His brothers and sisters, nieces, and nephews, all reside in Okeechobee.

Dr. Tyson received his doctorate in divinity in 1987, and had various other schooling in ministry. Dr. Tyson traveled as an Evangelist and Minister. He pastored several churches over the years and was a full time pastor at Jordan Church in Dixie Union, Ga. For the past seven years. He was general overseer for GA New Congregational Methodist Church Conference for the past five years.

Dr. Tyson was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Annie Tyson; and brother, Edward Tyson.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Marie Tyson; Michael Tyson, Debbie Tyson, Carrie Tyson Willett, Bonnie Tyson, Andrew Moss, and Tina Moss; twelve grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Emily McDaniels and Anna Marie Robinson; two brothers; Kenneth Tyson and Dalton Tyson; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held February 28, 2019 at Okeechobee Church of God on N.E. 4th Ave., starting at 6:30 p.m. with a time of fellowship, with a service immediately following. Contact person: 863-532-5981





Dr. Paul Wayne Tyson died Saturday morning at his residence in Dixie Union, Georgia. Born in Miami, Fla. He lived most of his life in Florida, in and around Okeechobee. His brothers and sisters, nieces, and nephews, all reside in Okeechobee.Dr. Tyson received his doctorate in divinity in 1987, and had various other schooling in ministry. Dr. Tyson traveled as an Evangelist and Minister. He pastored several churches over the years and was a full time pastor at Jordan Church in Dixie Union, Ga. For the past seven years. He was general overseer for GA New Congregational Methodist Church Conference for the past five years.Dr. Tyson was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Annie Tyson; and brother, Edward Tyson.Survivors include his wife, Louise Marie Tyson; Michael Tyson, Debbie Tyson, Carrie Tyson Willett, Bonnie Tyson, Andrew Moss, and Tina Moss; twelve grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Emily McDaniels and Anna Marie Robinson; two brothers; Kenneth Tyson and Dalton Tyson; numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held February 28, 2019 at Okeechobee Church of God on N.E. 4th Ave., starting at 6:30 p.m. with a time of fellowship, with a service immediately following. Contact person: 863-532-5981 Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close