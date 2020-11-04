1/2
Peggy M. Coleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Mae Coleman
March 26, 1940 - October 28, 2020
OKEECHOBEE - Peggy M. Coleman, 80, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida in Hospice Care.
She was born on March 26, 1940 in Sopchoppy, Florida to the late Sennie Mincy and Douglas Mincy. Peggy was one of eight siblings. She married Henry Coleman of Alabama, sharing over 50 years of marriage. She was a native of Okeechobee Florida for over six decades, possessing an impeccable work ethic that was appreciated by all whom she met in the Okeechobee County School Public System.
Peggy will forever be loved, missed, and cherished by her family and friends: sons, Jeffery, Lanoris, Gene; and her daughter, Belinda; one brother, Willie Fred Skipper Sr.; and aunt, Ethel Mae Skipper of Sopchoppy, Florida; six grandchildren, Brandon, Dallas, Michelle, Sevell, Dakota, and Lenae; and friends, Lilly Mae, Cathy, Johnnie Gant; and family, Henrietta, Patsy, Glenda, Bubba, Charlene, Colleen, The Skippers of Sopchoppy, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and wonderful friends.
A Celebration of Peggy's Cremation interment of ashes will be announced and conducted at a later date at Buckhorn Community Cemetery Sopchoppy, Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake Okeechobee News and SouthCentralLife.com on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved