Peggy Mae Coleman

March 26, 1940 - October 28, 2020

OKEECHOBEE - Peggy M. Coleman, 80, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida in Hospice Care.

She was born on March 26, 1940 in Sopchoppy, Florida to the late Sennie Mincy and Douglas Mincy. Peggy was one of eight siblings. She married Henry Coleman of Alabama, sharing over 50 years of marriage. She was a native of Okeechobee Florida for over six decades, possessing an impeccable work ethic that was appreciated by all whom she met in the Okeechobee County School Public System.

Peggy will forever be loved, missed, and cherished by her family and friends: sons, Jeffery, Lanoris, Gene; and her daughter, Belinda; one brother, Willie Fred Skipper Sr.; and aunt, Ethel Mae Skipper of Sopchoppy, Florida; six grandchildren, Brandon, Dallas, Michelle, Sevell, Dakota, and Lenae; and friends, Lilly Mae, Cathy, Johnnie Gant; and family, Henrietta, Patsy, Glenda, Bubba, Charlene, Colleen, The Skippers of Sopchoppy, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and wonderful friends.

A Celebration of Peggy's Cremation interment of ashes will be announced and conducted at a later date at Buckhorn Community Cemetery Sopchoppy, Florida.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store