Peter Lynn Johnson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Lynn Johnson.
Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Obituary
Send Flowers

Okeechobee - Peter Lynn Johnson died June 15, 2019. He was born Oct. 21, 1959 in Birmingham, Ala. to Thomas and Inerlene (Ingram) Johnson. A resident of Okeechobee over 50 years, he enjoyed watching Star Trek and spending time with his family. He was a truck driver for USPS for 15 years.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Curtis Demedicis.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Gail Johnson; son, Jeremiah Johnson (Selena); daughter, Tori Johnson, all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Jeremiah Johnson, Jr. and Violet Johnson; brothers, Marvin Bressler, of Okeechobee, and Ray Bressler, of California; sister, Liz Higgins, of California; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.