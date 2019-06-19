Okeechobee - Peter Lynn Johnson died June 15, 2019. He was born Oct. 21, 1959 in Birmingham, Ala. to Thomas and Inerlene (Ingram) Johnson. A resident of Okeechobee over 50 years, he enjoyed watching Star Trek and spending time with his family. He was a truck driver for USPS for 15 years.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Curtis Demedicis.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Gail Johnson; son, Jeremiah Johnson (Selena); daughter, Tori Johnson, all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Jeremiah Johnson, Jr. and Violet Johnson; brothers, Marvin Bressler, of Okeechobee, and Ray Bressler, of California; sister, Liz Higgins, of California; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
