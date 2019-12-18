Okeechobee - Phillip Lloyd White died Dec. 14, 2019. He was born Feb. 6, 1954 in Pahokee to the late Phillip and Lois White. He worked for US Sugar for 44 years. He loved God, his family, the ocean, and beer.
Mr. White was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Laura White; daughter, Emily Gaucin (Mitchell); son, Phillip White (Jackie); daughter, Julie White; grandson, Mitchell Gaucin; and granddaughters, Layla Gaucin and Braelyn White.
Visitation and services were held Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Phillip's name to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, FL 34973.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 18, 2019