Okeechobee - Phillip Wayne Purvis, Sr. died Dec. 28, 2019. He was born Dec. 16, 1940 in Meridian, Miss. to James and Lois (Rigdon) Purvis. A resident of Okeechobee for 78 years, he worked for the Okeechobee City Police and Okeechobee County Sheriff's Department for 47 years in law enforcement.
Mr. Purvis was preceded in death by his mother, Lois; father, James; dad, Marvin B. "Pops" Mosley; sisters, Rita and Mattie; and brothers, Bobby and Jimmy.
He is survived by his lifelong companion, Brenda Kemp; sons, Phillip Wayne Purvis, Jr. (Tammara) and Benjamin Purvis (Shannon); grandchildren, Phillip Waylon Purvis (Kacy), Lacy Purvis McAdams (Brandon), Page Purvis, Bryan Walburn, Alyssa Purvis, Benjamin Purvis, Cyndl Purvis, and Amber Craig; great grandchildren, Jesiah, Darren, Braelyn, Brentley, Eli, Ryder, Haylee, Skylar, Christopher, Hazel; brothers, Marvin Mosely and Grady Purvis; sister, Ruth Bunyard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 1, 2020