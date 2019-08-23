Okeechobee - Phyllis Folkens died Aug. 14, 2019. She was born March 19, 1948 in Kentucky to Earl and Gretchen (Noble) Deaton. She was a Director for Mary Kay Cosmetics. A resident of Okeechobee for 25 years, she was a member of the VFW, Moose, and American Legion. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, sewing, and baking.
Mrs. Folkens is survived by her husband of 31 years, Jimmy Folkens; son, Gary Douglas Campbell (Jerri), of Kentucky; daughter, Susan Turner (Noel), of Kentucky; and two grandchildren.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 23, 2019