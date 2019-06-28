Okeechobee - Phyllis Joe Palmer died June 26, 2019. She was born Feb. 23, 1940 in Athens, Tenn. to Robert Lee and Mary Florence (Martin) Ratledge. A resident of Okeechobee for over 50 years, she enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls and caring for her cockatiel.
Ms. Palmer is survived by her sons, Donald Palmer (Lisa), Ronald Palmer (Sissy), all of Okeechobee, and Scott Palmer (Patty), of Bonifay; daughters, Thelma Cooper (Michael), of Sebring, and Alma Welborn (Tim), of Graceville; ten grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; brothers, Bobby and Ronnie; and sisters, Pat, Peggy, Robin, Sally, Mable, and Debbie.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 28, 2019