Preston T. Mims
1964 - 2020
Preston T. Mims, 56
LABELLE - Preston T. Mims passed away July 26, 2020 in LaBelle.
He was born July 11, 1964 in Pahokee, Fla., to the late Alton Louis Mims and Peggy (Turner) Lampi of Okeechobee.
He went off to be with the love of his life his wife Robin Mims who predeceased him.
Survivors include two sons, Thomas Keith Mims and Louis Tyler Mims; two daughters, CL Mims and her husband Steven Glisson and Jodi Lyn Mims and her husband Robert Jann; mother: Peggy (Turner) Lampi; grandchildren, Briana Cortez, Stevie Glisson and Oliver Jann.
A Memorial Service at Arching Oaks is pending at this time.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.



Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
863-675-2125
