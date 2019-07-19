Okeechobee - Ralph John Keezer, Jr. died July 17, 2019. He was born July 4, 1938, in Clark Island, Maine to Ralph John Keezer, Sr. and Miriam Currie Keezer. A resident of Okeechobee since 1976, he attended the Church of God of Prophecy and was a member of the American Legion, and DAV.
He enjoyed watching golf, listening to gospel music and spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Keezer is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sue Keezer, of Okeechobee; sons, Allen Keezer, of Ft. Pierce, Randolph Keezer (Vicki), of Waycross, Ga., and Steven Keezer (Francine), of Okeechobee; daughters, Susan Harris (Charles), Sandra Rodriguez, all of Okeechobee, and Stephanie Howell (Alyn), of Ocala; nine grandchildren, Charlie, Amanda, Bo, Trevor, Ethan, Jacob, Jenna, John and Carl; and one great grandchild, Emmy.
Services will be held at a future date.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 19, 2019