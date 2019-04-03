Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramon Adrian Muino. View Sign

CLEWISTON - Ramon Adrian Muino, Jr. passed away March 24, 2019 in Punta Gorda, Fla.

Ramon was born July 12, 1991 in Pahokee, Fla., to Ramon Adrian and Odalis (Zamora) Muino, Sr. He married Sarai Guadalupe Covarrubias. Ramon was a sheet rock installer. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother who will be dearly missed by his entire family.

He leaves behind his wife, Sarai Covarrubias; his son, Jace Adrian Muino; his parents, Ramon Adrian, Sr. and Odalis Zamora; siblings, Angel Muino, Natalie Gonzalez, Fernanda Gonzalez, Maria Muino and Karina Muino.

Celebration of his life was held 10 a.m., Friday at Akin-Davis Funeral Home in Clewiston, where visitation was Thursday evening from 5 to 9 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Ridgelawn Cemetery.

