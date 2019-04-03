CLEWISTON - Ramon Adrian Muino, Jr. passed away March 24, 2019 in Punta Gorda, Fla.
Ramon was born July 12, 1991 in Pahokee, Fla., to Ramon Adrian and Odalis (Zamora) Muino, Sr. He married Sarai Guadalupe Covarrubias. Ramon was a sheet rock installer. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother who will be dearly missed by his entire family.
He leaves behind his wife, Sarai Covarrubias; his son, Jace Adrian Muino; his parents, Ramon Adrian, Sr. and Odalis Zamora; siblings, Angel Muino, Natalie Gonzalez, Fernanda Gonzalez, Maria Muino and Karina Muino.
Celebration of his life was held 10 a.m., Friday at Akin-Davis Funeral Home in Clewiston, where visitation was Thursday evening from 5 to 9 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
438 E. Sugarland Hwy.
Clewiston, FL 33440-3126
(863) 983-9411
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 3, 2019