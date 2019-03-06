Okeechobee - Rand Lee Bray went Home to be with his Savior on March 3, 2019.
He was born Oct. 4, 1948 in Ft. Pierce to Robert and Jessie (Armstrong) Bray. A resident of Okeechobee for 40 years, he was a member of Resurrection Life. He retired from Winn-Dixie and Publix after many years as a meat cutter. He enjoyed fishing whenever he found the time. His greatest passion was his family; he adored his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Mr. Bray was preceded in death by his sister, Dawn Lowe.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna Bray; son, Darrell Bray (Shawnda), all of Okeechobee; daughter, Tiffany Remmer (David), of Lakeland; five grandchildren, Shayla, Gavin, Ansley, Sarah, and Lauren; brother, Brian Horne (Shari), of Vero Beach; sisters, Gerri Sweatt (Michael), of Gainesville, and Sabre King, of Sebastian; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 6, 2019