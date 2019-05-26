Okeechobee - Rannon Harris Simmons died May 23, 2019. He was born March 12, 1933 in Canal Point, Florida. A resident of Okeechobee for 30 years, having come from West Palm Beach, he enjoyed air boating and loved Disney World.
He will be remembered for his kindness and gentleness. He was young at heart with a sense of adventure. His humor and the love of his family will be greatly missed.
Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia (Sims) Simmons.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Peggy Simmons; daughters, Diana Simmons-Merriam (Arnie), Pamela Gorsuch, Penny Simmons, and Mary Garcia (Jorge); stepson, Justin Bernst (Beverly); grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Connery, Harrison, and Sophia.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, FL 34973.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 26, 2019