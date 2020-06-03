Rayford Spiller
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rayford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Okeechobee - Rayford Spiller died May 31, 2020. He was born October 20, 1935 in Brilliant, Ala. A resident of Okeechobee since 2003, he was a member of the Arlington, Virginia Masonic Lodge and Shrine; Eastern Star in Virginia and Okeechobee, and Okeechobee Masonic Lodge and Shrine. He enjoyed fishing.
Mr. Spiller was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Verla (Miles) Spiller; wife, Neicha Spiller; and son, Steven Ray Spiller.
He is survived by his nephews, Chris Spiller and Robert Spiller; brothers-in-law, Ernest England, Rex England Donna, Ronny England, and Boyd England; sister-in-law, Sandra England; and friend, Georgia Gerren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until Masonic Services at 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will be in Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Service
02:00 PM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved