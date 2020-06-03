Okeechobee - Rayford Spiller died May 31, 2020. He was born October 20, 1935 in Brilliant, Ala. A resident of Okeechobee since 2003, he was a member of the Arlington, Virginia Masonic Lodge and Shrine; Eastern Star in Virginia and Okeechobee, and Okeechobee Masonic Lodge and Shrine. He enjoyed fishing.
Mr. Spiller was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Verla (Miles) Spiller; wife, Neicha Spiller; and son, Steven Ray Spiller.
He is survived by his nephews, Chris Spiller and Robert Spiller; brothers-in-law, Ernest England, Rex England Donna, Ronny England, and Boyd England; sister-in-law, Sandra England; and friend, Georgia Gerren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until Masonic Services at 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will be in Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Mr. Spiller was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Verla (Miles) Spiller; wife, Neicha Spiller; and son, Steven Ray Spiller.
He is survived by his nephews, Chris Spiller and Robert Spiller; brothers-in-law, Ernest England, Rex England Donna, Ronny England, and Boyd England; sister-in-law, Sandra England; and friend, Georgia Gerren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until Masonic Services at 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will be in Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 3, 2020.