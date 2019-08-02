Raymond E. Helfinstine passed away July 19, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio. He came to Florida in the 50's. He has resided in Okeechobee since the late 60's.
He loved playing 5 card Bingo at the clubs. He will be missed by many but never forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children, Stella Helfinstine; and grandchildren, Brian and Tammy.
He leaves behind 11 children, Robert Helfinstine, Mary Jo Starr, Michael Helfinstine, Charles Helfinstine, John Helfinstine, Elizabeth Cooper, Terri Jekot, Penny Kammerer, Joseph Helfinstine, Richard Helfinstine and Linda McCombs. Also 13 grandchildren and 21 great and great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 2, 2019