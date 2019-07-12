Rebecca Jean Douglas

Okeechobee - Rebecca Jean Douglas died July 9, 2019. She was born Oct. 25, 1968 in Okeechobee to Kenneth and Jean (Lamb) Vickers. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she was a member of His Church in Buckhead Ridge. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, canning, DIY projects, and nursing things back to good health.
Mrs. Douglas is survived by her husband, Jeff Douglas; son, Preston Arnold; daughters, Ashley Arnold and Olivia Arnold; brothers, Kenneth Vickers, Jr. (Allison) and Jeff Vickers; sisters, Felechia Bradley and Honey Bea Davis (Bubba), all of Okeechobee; stepchildren, Jesse Douglas, of Okeechobee, Tara Newman (Brad), of Texas, and Sarah Douglas, of Okeechobee; fourteen grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 12, 2019
