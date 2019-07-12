OKEECHOBEE - Reni Patricia Rose (Gordon), a longtime Okeechobee resident, passed away July 10, 2019 at Hospice of Okeechobee.
Reni dedicated herself to not only caring for her own family, but for two generations of Okeechobee's children in her family home daycare.
She was born March 1944 in Connersville, Ind. and raised in the Cincinnati, Ohio area; but embraced Florida as the home of her heart.
Reni was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Lonnie McKinley Rose, Sr.; and leaves behind her eldest son, James Patrick Rose, his wife, Kim, and granddaughter, Sarah, all of Coopersville, Mich.; her youngest son, Lonnie Rose, Jr., his wife, Michelle, and granddaughter, Kaycee, all of Okeechobee.
She is also survived by one sister, Carol Tate, her husband, John, and their five children and nine grandchildren.
Reni Rose was a generous and kind woman who will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.
There will be no services held.
