Okeechobee - Mr. Rex Spivey died Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born February 17, 1930 to James O. Spivey and Lula Clark in Holmes County, Fla. He grew up in Northwest Florida, spending time in Poplar Springs, Madrid and Graceville, as well as Dothan, Ala. and Columbus, Ga.Mr. Spivey moved to Okeechobee, with some of his family in 1948, then was drafted into the U.S. Navy at 18 years old where he served two tours of duty during the Korean War. He met the love of his life, Lorena Hilliard, in Okeechobee and married her in Dec. 1950. Lorena was elected as Okeechobee City Clerk in Dec. 1944 and remained in that position until she retired in 1972.Rex worked construction and maintenance for the State of Florida Department of Transportation his entire work career, starting out at the bottom as a surveyor and retiring as a Civil Engineer II serving Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. He employed many local young men after high school graduation giving them opportunities to work on road crews around Okeechobee. Later after his retirement in 1988, he volunteered with Okeechobee Sheriff's Office Citizens on Patrol (COP) program for a year.Rex loved Okeechobee and lived at the same address for about 68 years. He loved to work in his yard and maintained many beautiful flowers there over the years. He loved the outdoors and spent years maintaining an orange grove and a small herd of cattle. He was blessed with many friends in Okeechobee and surrounding counties. He was the presiding mayor of a local coffee club with over 25 members. He loved to tell stories about his many adventures. Mr. Spivey was a member of the American Legion for over 60 years.Mr. Spivey was preceded in death by his wife, Lorena Hilliard Spivey in 2003; his mother and father; brothers, Fred McIntosh, Mac McIntosh, Gene McIntosh; and sisters, Annie Lee Toole, Willa Mae Tindell Hamm, Annette Ward, and Evelyn Ward Harville.He is survived by two daughters, Earlaine Pearce Johns (Bobby), Okeechobee, and Peggy Spivey, Tallahassee; granddaughter, Jennifer Smith (Paul); grandson, Jason Johns (Janelle); many nieces and nephews including Marilyn Ann Chapman, Harold Hilliard, Marcia Royster, Ernest Hilliard, Fred McIntosh, Joann Price; and great grandchildren, Chad Stokes, Dustin Stokes, Cody Johns, and Kylee Johns.Come celebrate Mr. Spivey's life with us. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until service time at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Funeral Home. Interment will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to the burial service.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee FL 34972. Published in NewsZapFL on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

