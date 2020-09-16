1/1
Rhonda Joy Smits
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rhonda Joy Smits, 69
Okeechobee - Rhonda Joy Smits died September 7, 2020. She was born November 10, 1950 in Harvey, Illinois to Robert and Florence (Vander Woude) Bothwell. A resident of Okeechobee for 15 years, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, crafting, sewing, and playing cards. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Main Street.
Mrs. Smits was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Bothwell.
Mrs. Smits is survived by her husband of 47 years, Woody Smits, of Okeechobee; son, Chad Smits (Lisa), of Trevor, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Arabella and Mason; brothers, Jim Bothwell (Kathy), of California, and Dan Bothwell, of Wisconsin; and sister, Becky Wright (Dave), of Illinois and sister-in-law, Linda Bothwell.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at VFW Post 10539.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Okeechobee or VFW Post 10539.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
VFW Post 10539
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved