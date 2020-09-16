Rhonda Joy Smits, 69
Okeechobee - Rhonda Joy Smits died September 7, 2020. She was born November 10, 1950 in Harvey, Illinois to Robert and Florence (Vander Woude) Bothwell. A resident of Okeechobee for 15 years, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, crafting, sewing, and playing cards. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Main Street.
Mrs. Smits was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Bothwell.
Mrs. Smits is survived by her husband of 47 years, Woody Smits, of Okeechobee; son, Chad Smits (Lisa), of Trevor, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Arabella and Mason; brothers, Jim Bothwell (Kathy), of California, and Dan Bothwell, of Wisconsin; and sister, Becky Wright (Dave), of Illinois and sister-in-law, Linda Bothwell.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at VFW Post 10539.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Okeechobee or VFW Post 10539.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.